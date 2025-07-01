WWE suddenly names controversial 2-time World Heavyweight Champion on RAW 

WWE today shocked fans by naming a controversial two-time World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. Usually, they shy away from the subject.

Michael Cole discussed the history that Sheamus and Rusev share during their match on WWE RAW today. The stars were once part of the League of Nations faction, and while talking about it, Cole decided to also name Alberto Del Rio, a former star and multi-time champion.

Del Rio has, unfortunately, had a controversial past, having been involved in several unfortunate circumstances. He also has a complicated history with WWE, having left the company in 2014. He had a second run, but even that ended under controversial circumstances. Additionally, the star has a history with Paige, also known as Saraya, which did not end well, as well as the run-ins the star has had with the law.

While the star has expressed interest in returning, the company apparently does not share the same interest in bringing him back.

Given that the company has avoided mentioning him in any way in the past, this reference could lead to speculation that they will bring him back. However, it should be noted that the star was the AAA International Champion, and the company had him lose to El Hijo Del Vikingo recently, who was then featured on the Worlds Collide show, and Del Rio was not.

