WWE not interested in bringing back former world champion under the Triple H regime - Reports

Judging by Fightful's latest report, WWE is seemingly not interested in bringing Alberto Del Rio back under the Triple H regime.

Del Rio was last seen on WWE TV in August 2016. He enjoyed two successful stints in WWE and is a former world champion. During his time away from the company, the Mexican star has opened up about a possible return on multiple occasions.

Del Rio recently had a chat with WrestlingNewsCo and stated that he hasn't spoken with the new administration regarding a potential comeback. Shortly after, a source told Fightful Select that WWE never seriously considered bringing Del Rio back.

"Even last year, when the old regime was still in place, Fightful was told by a WWE higher-up there was 'no f**king way' that Del Rio would be brought back. The same higher-up has now reiterated that sentiment, saying there were 'never any serious conversations or pitches' about a Del Rio return, not even from [John] Laurinaitis." [H/T Wrestletalk]

Fightful was also told that the 'talks' between Del Rio and John Laurinaitis were far from a legit discussion and were mostly him wondering if a return was possible. The outlet also heard from sources that people in WWE who could've made a Del Rio comeback possible were not "keen on him" even before he left the company during his second stint.

Alberto Del Rio recently had major praise for the Triple H administration

While speaking with WrestlingNewsCo, Del Rio heaped praise on the new administration following Vince McMahon's retirement. The former world champion said that the Triple H-led management has been doing "fantastic things" lately.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE earlier this year via a tweet that took the wrestling industry by storm. Triple H has since been doing pretty well as WWE's Head of Creative. He recently brought back a long list of names that were let go when Vince McMahon was WWE's CEO.

Alberto Del Rio is a two-time WWE Champion and a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He won the 2011 Royal Rumble match that featured 40 wrestlers.

What do you think of Fightful's report? Do you think Del Rio will ever be brought back to WWE and given a lengthy run at the top again? Sound off in the comments section below.

