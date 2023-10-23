WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Huge name makes debut, Solo Sikoa fails to put down Roman Reigns' rival, top heel trolls Taylor Swift (Laredo, 10/22)

WWE hosted the second live event of the week on Sunday, October 22, in Laredo, Texas. The show emanated from the Sames Auto Arena and featured top stars from SmackDown in action.

The evening kicked off with a huge name, making their main roster house show debut. The name in question is Roxanne Perez, who teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to defeat Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. The match took place in Perez's hometown, and the 21-year-old did not disappoint her fans as she picked up the victory for her team.

Also in action were Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, who defeated Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee in the second match of the night.

Waller has been involved in an online war with Taylor Swift's fans after he called the music artist a 'six.' The Aussie Icon continued to rile up the 'Swifties' as he came out wearing Taylor Swift's merchandise. The SmackDown star also did the singer's iconic handshake with Austin Theory.

Elsewhere on the card, Shotzi defeated old rival Bayley in a singles match, while Karrion Kross got a victory over Butch. The only title match of the night saw IYO SKY retain her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Also in action was Santos Escobar, who took on Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one contest. However, the bout was turned into a six-man tag team match after The Street Profits interfered in the match, which led to Carlito and Joaquin Wilde coming out to make the save.

The show was headlined by LA Knight, who clashed with Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight. Despite interference from Jimmy Uso, the Enforcer was unable to put Roman Reigns' opponent down and suffered a shocking loss.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Laredo, Texas, courtesy of locksresults.com:

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defeated Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory defeated Cameron Grimes and Dragon Lee

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Karrion Kross defeated Butch

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat

The LWO (Santos Escobar, Carlito, and Joaquin Wilde) defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins)

LA Knight defeated Solo Sikoa in a Street Fight despite interference from Jimmy Uso

