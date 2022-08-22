WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Ronda Rousey teams up with former UFC stablemate, Drew McIntyre faces familiar rival (Quebec City, 08/21)

The WWE SmackDown roster stopped over in Quebec City, Canada for its Sunday Stunner Live Event. The show emanated from the Videotron Center and featured multiple former and current champions from the blue brand in action.

The event started off with a championship match as Gunther defended his coveted title against Shinsuke Nakamura. The Ring General continued his impressive winning streak, defeating the Japanese star to retain the title.

Next up, Natalya defeated Shotzi in a one-on-one contest. Sami Zayn also pinned Madcap Moss in his home country, much to the delight of fans.

Furthermore, Ronda Rousey teamed up with her former MMA stablemate Shayna Baszler to take on Liv Morgan and Aliyah. The heel duo were part of a popular UFC stable, Four Horsewomen, before eventually signing with the Stamford-based promotion.

Elsewhere on the show, Los Lotharios (Angel Garza and Humberto) defeated Butch and Ridge Holland in The Brawling Brutes. Ricochet also won over Happy Corbin in a No-Disqualification match.

The main event for the night was a street fight between familiar rivals as Drew McIntyre took on Sheamus. The Scotsman will take part in possibly the biggest match of his career at Clash at the Castle, where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Sheamus will also be competing at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom. The Celtic Warrior will take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Given below are the complete live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Natalya defeated Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Liv Morgan and Aliyah

Sami Zayn defeated Madcap Moss

Los Lotharios defeated The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland)

No-Disqualification match: Ricochet defeated Baron Corbin

Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

That's all from the WWE Live Event in Quebec City, Canada. What was your favorite moment from the show? Share it in the comments section below.

