WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Seth Rollins takes on two RAW stars, AJ Styles teams up with 3-time women's champion, Top star seemingly suffers an injury (Madison, Wisconsin, 11/13)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner Live Event on November 13 in Madison City, Wisconsin. The event emanated from the Alliant Energy Center and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event was headlined by The Bloodline, who were without their leader, Roman Reigns, and The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. The Usos and Solo Sikoa faced off against New Day and Braun Strowman, where The Monster of all Monsters picked up the victory for his team.

AJ Styles continued his rivalry with Judgment Day. The Phenomenal One was joined by Asuka in his battle against Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor was not present to support his stablemates as he prepares for his match against Seth Rollins on RAW this week. The Good Brothers were also not in Styles' corner, but he managed to get one over the villainous stable.

Seth Rollins defended his United States Championship in the first title match of the night. The Visionary got the loudest pop from the audience as he took on Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple-Threat Match. Rollins retained his coveted championship after pinning Riddle.

Elsewhere on the show, Dana Brooke defeated Tamina in a singles match. The Brawling Brutes also got a victory over Imperium.

Drew McIntyre faced off against Karrion Kross in a No Disqualification Match. The two have been embroiled in a feud since The Herald of Doomsday returned to the Stamford-based promotion. While they are 1-1 on TV programming, McIntyre has the upper hand when it comes to house shows.

Next up, Kevin Owens took on Austin Theory in a singles match. As reported by fans in the arena, The Prizefighter suffered an injury during the match and had to be helped on his way back after the victory.

Vriess @JPVriess Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) Hoping Kevin Owens is ok after limping out with ref help at #WWEMadison tonight. Didn’t see a leg spot that would cause it so who knows? (Random pic of the match start) https://t.co/lVPSlpb5iB

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete results from this week's WWE Sunday Stunner live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

AJ Styles and Asuka def. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley WWE United States Championship: Seth Rollins (c) def. Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley Dana Brooke def. Tamina Snuka The Brawling Brutes def. The Imperium No DQ: Drew McIntyre def. Karrion Kross Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory Braun Strowman and The New Day def. Solo Sikoa and The Usos

