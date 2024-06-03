WWE SuperShow Results: 41-year-old star calls out Logan Paul, Cody Rhodes defends against fierce rival, Drew McIntyre in action (Binghamton, 06/02)

The WWE roster stopped over in Binghamton, New York, for a live event ahead of Monday Night RAW. The show featured multiple title matches, with top names from both brands in action.

The event kicked off with a World Tag Team Championship match as R-Truth and The Miz put their titles on the line against Finn Balor and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. The Awesome Truth managed to retain the gold after delivering a double Attitude Adjustment to the heels.

Next up, Sami Zayn successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match. Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick to Gable to secure the pinfall.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were also in action. They defeated Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Kairi Sane to retain their Women's Tag Team titles. Liv Morgan also got a victory over Shayna Baszler to keep the Women's World Championship still around her waist.

The World Heavyweight Championship match featured Damian Priest in Triple Threat action against Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso. The Judgment Day star was able to walk out as champion after pinning Jey.

Elsewhere on the show, LA Knight called out Logan Paul, making it clear that he has the United States Championship in sight. The Megastar went on to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match afterward.

The final two matches on the card saw Bayley defeat Tiffany Stratton while Cody Rhodes got a win over AJ Styles.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Binghamton, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

World Tag Team Championship: The Miz and R-Truth def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

The Miz and R-Truth def. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) retains over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn (c) retains over Chad Gable and Bronson Reed Women’s Tag Team Titles Match – Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) retain over Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane)

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) retain over Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai & Kairi Sane) Women’s World Title Match – Liv Morgan (c) retains over Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Shayna Baszler World Heavyweight Title Match – Damian Priest (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso

Damian Priest (c) retains over Drew McIntyre and Jey Uso LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Title Match – Bayley (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton

Bayley (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton Undisputed WWE Title Match – Cody Rhodes (c) retains over AJ Styles

