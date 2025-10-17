  • home icon
  WWE Supershow Results: Female star attacks Dominik Mysterio, The Vision suffers another loss, Giulia in action (10/17/2025)

WWE Supershow Results: Female star attacks Dominik Mysterio, The Vision suffers another loss, Giulia in action (10/17/2025)

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Oct 17, 2025 15:37 GMT
Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker! [Images from WWE.com]
Dominik Mysterio and Bron Breakker! [Images from WWE.com]

WWE had another live show following Crown Jewel in Perth. However, this one took place in Tokyo, Japan, and several high-profile names were featured on the show.

The show highlighted talent from the Land of the Rising Sun like IYO SKY, The Kabuki Warriors, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Giulia. The interesting things to come out of the show were Mami hitting a Riptide on Dominik Mysterio, The Vision's second loss, and Giulia's title defense.

AJ Styles faced El Grande Americano and Ivar at WWE Supershow

The event started with a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, El Grande Americano, and Ivar of the red brand. The Phenomenal One has worked extensively in Japan, and the crowd loved him. The legend is in his last run, as Styles is expected to retire in 2026.

After a stellar back-and-forth amongst all three stars, the Grand Slam Champion hit Americano with a Phenomenal Forearm, followed by a Styles Clash in the middle of the ring to score the pinfall and the win to end the opening contest in Tokyo.

Result: AJ Styles defeated El Grande Americano and The Viking Raider's Ivar

Penta faced The New Day's Kofi Kingston at WWE Supershow

Penta's journey in the Stamford-based promotion has been filled with a few downs, as he often fails when it comes to defeating Dominik Mysterio. While he didn't win the Intercontinental Championship, he opened second against The New Day's Kofi Kingston.

Meanwhile, The New Day have been trying their best to re-enter the tag team scene on Monday Night RAW. The two veterans went at each other, and without Xavier Woods or Grayson Waller's help, Kingston ate a Mexican Destroyer from Penta and lost the match.

Result: Penta defeated The New Day's Kofi Kingston

Giula defended her title against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WWE Supershow

The third match featured a crowd favorite as Giulia returned to Japan as champion. The Beautiful Madness started her career and became one of the most popular names in the industry with her work in Stardom. The 31-year-old WWE star received one of the loudest reactions of the night.

In the match, The Role Model and Valkyria tried to be on the same page, but that didn't last long. In the end, the reigning champion scored a huge win in Tokyo when she hit Bayley with the Northern Lights Bomb for the win and retained her title.

Result: Giulia (c) defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria for the Women's United States Championship

Stephanie Vaquer defended the WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at Supershow

Stephanie Vaquer has become a megastar in the Stamford-based promotion in the past few months. Furthermore, she cemented her legacy in the company's history books when she won the Women's World Championship in Indiana at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

In the night's fourth match, Vaquer defended her title against The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez with Roxanne Perez in her corner. While the crowd loved Vaquer and joined in on Devil's Kiss, Rodriguez gave her best against the champion. When the dust settled, La Primera won the match and left with the title.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer (c) defeated The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso faced The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE Supershow

Shinsuke Nakamura arguably got the biggest pop of the night as the crowd serenaded The King of Strong Style with cheers when he made his way to the ring. While Jey Uso came out and yeeted for the crown, Bron Breakker decided to take a nap before they started the match.

The chances of Nakamura losing in Ryogoku Kokugikan were slim, and The Artist proved that he can go in an instant when he scored the pinfall for the win in the night's fifth bout. It seems like The Vision is spiraling down without Seth Rollins to lead the charge. After the match, Shinsuke Nakamura cut a heartfelt promo.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura and Jey Uso defeated The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match

LA Knight faced Rusev at WWE Supershow

Earlier this year, Rusev returned to the Stamford-based promotion and continued his dominant ways on the red brand as a performer. However, the momentum stopped when he came face-to-face with the King of Luchadors and lost to the Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.

Since the loss, Rusev is trying to regain momentum but has failed to do so in front of LA Knight. In the show's sixth match, The Megastar was also in a quest to regain some steam as a singles performer on the red brand and won the match when he hit a BFT.

Result: LA Knight defeated Rusev in a one-on-one match

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, aka RHIYO, faced The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Supershow

RHIYO and The Kabuki Warriors have been feuding for a while on Monday Night RAW ever since Asuka turned on IYO SKY. The four stars were also featured at WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, where Mami and The Genius of the Sky won the match.

However, Rhea Ripley didn't have the home-field advantage in this tag team match, but IYO SKY did. Both teams received loud reactions from the crowd, as three out of the four superstars from the match are icons in Japanese wrestling. Later, SKY ended it when she hit a moonsault on Sane for the win.

Result: RHIYO (Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY) defeated The Kabuki Warriors in a tag team match

Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against CM Punk at WWE Supershow

In the show's main event, the King of Luchadors arrived with his AAA Mega and Intercontinental Championships. The double champion defended the workhorse title against CM Punk. However, the match ended similarly to their last encounter in Melbourne.

Dirty Dom's backup arrived in the form of The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, where Rodriguez lowblowed Punk to cause a disqualification. While The Second City Saint won the match, he didn't technically win the Intercontinental Championship from Mysterio.

After the match, RHIYO came to save the day and even the odds. Later, Dominik Mysterio was left in the ring with RHIYO and Punk. All three stars took shots at Dity Dom, and Mami closed it with a Riptide. The trio addressed the crowd and sent them home happily.

Result: CM Punk defeated Dominik Mysterio (c) via disqualification

