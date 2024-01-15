WWE Supershow Results: Jey Uso defeats current champion, Becky Lynch saves top SmackDown star, Seth Rollins in action (Rio Rancho, 01/14)

After an action-packed evening in Las Cruces on Saturday, the WWE roster stopped over in Rio Rancho, New Mexico for Sunday's house show. The event was stacked with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Jey Uso kickstarted the proceedings with a singles match against Damian Priest. The former Bloodline member has not had much success in singles competition since moving over to RAW. However, that wasn't the case last night, as he secured a crucial win over the Judgment Day star.

Next up, Omos was in action as MVP issued an open challenge on his behalf. Akira Tozawa accepted the challenge, but the Japanese star failed to knock The Nigerian Giant off both his feet and suffered a quick loss.

Solo Sikoa, who has been on a losing run since his victory over John Cena at Crown Jewel, suffered another loss as he came up short against AJ Styles. The Enforcer has lost every single bout that he has competed in since destroying the Cenation Leader in Saudi Arabia, and the same continued in Rio Rancho last night.

Judgment Day stars Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh got a win for the heel stable after Damian Priest's loss earlier in the night. The duo defeated The Creed Brothers in tag team action. Cody Rhodes and Ricochet also got a win over Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed in their respective singles matches.

Next up was the first title match of the night, which saw IYO SKY defend her WWE Women's Championship against Shotzi. However, the match ended in DQ after interference from Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair came out to make the save and set up a six-woman tag team match. The babyface squad stood tall in the end.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who defended his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre. Like the previous encounters between them, The Visionary was able to walk out with gold once again.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Rio Rancho, New Mexico, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Jey Uso defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh defeated The Creed Brothers

Shotzi defeated WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY via DQ

Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retained over Drew McIntyre

