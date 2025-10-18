WWE Supershow Results: Major name bids farewell, Rhea Ripley helped out of the arena, CM Punk in action (10/18/2025)

The WWE tour of Japan came to an end on October 18, as stars from RAW and SmackDown put on an enthralling house show in Tokyo. The event emanated from the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Hall and featured top names such as Rhea Ripley and CM Punk in action.The event kicked off with a singles match between Jey Uso and Rusev, where the Yeetman got the victory. Next up, AJ Styles came out to perform for the final time in Japan as he's set to retire from in-ring competition next year. The Phenomenal One defeated Kofi Kingston in his last match in the Land of the Rising Sun.The first title match of the night saw Giulia defend her Women's United States Championship against Roxanne Perez. The Beautiful Madness was able to retain the title. This was followed by the Intercontinental Championship match, where Dominik Mysterio got a win over Penta.Also in action was Stephanie Vaquer, who put her Women's World Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, and IYO SKY. Despite the odds not being in her favor, Vaquer managed to walk out with the gold around her waist as she pinned Rodriguez to retain the title. Also, Rhea Ripley suffered a nose injury during the match and was helped to the back. Mami later posted a picture on social media, where she was seen with cotton stuffed up her nose.Elsewhere on the show, LA Knight came out to address the crowd. The promo was followed by a tag team match that saw Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. The second last match of the night was singles action between Ivar and El Grande Americano, where the former picked up the win.The event was headlined by CM Punk, who joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Best in the World called out AJ Styles after the match. The Phenomenal One thanked the Japanese fans and even asked Nakamura to translate his letter to the fans. The rest of the roster then came out to show their support for Styles, who bid farewell to the Japanese fans.Complete WWE Supershow ResultsHere are the complete WWE house show results from Tokyo, Japan, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:Jey Uso defeats Rusev AJ Styles defeats Kofi KingstonWWE Women's United States Championship: Giulia defeats Roxanne Perez 4. WWE Intercontinental Title: Dominik Mysterio defeats Penta WWE Women's World Title: Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley. The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane defeat Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Ivar defeats El Grande Americano CM Punk and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed