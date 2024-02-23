WWE Superstar absent for 297 days dubs himself 'Mr Elimination Chamber' ahead of the event

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has sent a message ahead of the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

The Elimination Chamber is considered one of the most dangerous stipulation matches in WWE. Over the years, several top stars have stepped into the grueling structure with the aspiration of earning a coveted spot at WrestleMania.

Triple H holds the record for the most victories in the history of the match. However, one of the most dominant performances occurred during the 2018 spectacle when Braun Strowmant took out five superstars to set the record for the most eliminations in a single Chamber match.

Despite being absent for 297 days, The Monster Among Men has sent a message ahead of this year's event in Perth, Australia. He has hailed himself as 'Mr. Elimination Chamber with his recent tweet.

"Mr Elimination Chamber!!!!" Strowman wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently gave a health update

Braun Strowman underwent a level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in July 2023. Since then, he has been on the sidelines, recovering from the procedure.

In a recent interview earlier this year, the former WWE Universal Champion shared a health update. He revealed that he had received clearance to begin weightlifting, indicating progress in his recovery. However, he mentioned that he was still a couple of months away from being cleared to take any in-ring bumps.

"So [I'm] putting the size back on...I'm a little fluffy...So yeah, I just got cleared like two and a half weeks ago to fully start lifting weights again. I'm still on the no contact to the head, no taking bumps and stuff like that. So it's still going to be another month and two before we start easing back in the ring. But when it's time to go, we're going," Strowman said.

Braun Strowman was last in action on an episode of RAW in May last year, teaming up with Ricochet against The Alpha Academy. As his return approaches, it remains intriguing to see what WWE has in store for The Monster Among Men upon his comeback.

Who, in your view, deserves the title of 'Mr. Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE