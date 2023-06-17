WWE Superstar accuses management of major travel mishap; sends out a warning

It's not easy being a WWE Superstar. Other than having to stay completely fit and taking difficult bumps, having a heavy schedule throughout the year means there's tons of travel. On top of that, if there are travel issues, then life becomes even more difficult. Chelsea Green has now accused WWE management of a travel mishap.

This is not the first time that Green has had a problem, with there being quite a few issues between her and WWE official Adam Pearce. Green and Pearce have exchanged barbs more than just a few times in recent months.

Green has now accused management of booking her on the wrong flight at one point earlier this year. This was when the WWE show was taking place in Ottawa, Canada, and Pearce had "mistakenly" booked her on a flight to Ottawa, Illinois. She referred to it in her tweet and reminded everyone that WWE management had done that to her.

She also sent out a warning saying that this had better not be repeated when she goes to London, England, for Money in the Bank.

One fan said that given their record, management might send her to London, Ontario. To this, Chelsea Green just replied, "DO NOT."

Chelsea Green had words for the newly crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champions

Chelsea Green was asked about the new Women's tag team champions on The Bump, but she was not impressed and said that it was going to be very short-lived.

"Their reign? I'm sorry; first of all, has it been 48 hours? The best part of them is their entrance when they walk in looking like little Lego men," Chelsea Green said. "This is gonna be very short-lived, and I want everyone to know that. Enjoy it. It's a flash in the pan. Enjoy it now, because I promise you the true champions, the true superstars will be in there holding those beautiful championships above their heads, and that's going to be a moment that you all will remember that will go down in the history books."

For the moment, Green is trying to make herself and her partner Sonya Deville show up as a dominant team. It remains to be seen if they win the titles or not.

