WWE Superstar AJ Styles picks his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling

Two-time WWE Champion, AJ Styles is considered by many to be the greatest in-ring wrestler of this generation. Even WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin called AJ Styles the "best wrestler on two feet right now".

There has been a long debate among the wrestling community as to who should be in the "Mount Rushmore of Wrestling", that is, four wrestlers who have had the biggest impact on the industry. Everyone has their opinions on which four wrestlers should be up there. AJ Styles was asked the same question during an interview with The Sun, and he revealed his list.

AJ Styles admitted that it is a tough task to narrow it down to four, but he had three definite answers and his fourth choice is "open to debate".

“Man, this is tough. I mean, we’re talking about the guys who made the biggest difference, the reason why we are where we are in this business, right? The reason why so many guys and girls get the opportunity to make a living, right. So who are those people? Ric Flair is gonna be up there. He has to be.

"The Nature Boy" Ric Flair is indeed one of the most common names to appear whenever WWE fans or even Superstars discuss the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. It is thus not surprising to see AJ Styles include the 16-time World Champion in his list.

"I mean, but Lou Thesz is also another guy that you know. Do we throw Hogan in there because everybody remembers? I didn’t watch WWF at the time when I was a kid, but I watched the cartoon on Saturday mornings. So that’s how I knew who Hulk Hogan was. But then again, in Rocky III as well, Thunderlips, so I knew him from that but I didn’t watch the wrestling. So he surpassed that, bigger than wrestling, he was a movie star as well. The reason why so many guys and girls get the opportunity to make a living, right. So who are those people? Ric Flair is gonna be up there. Is that three? Who is the fourth that belongs there. That’s tough."

Lou Thesz was famous for his combined 3749-days-long NWA World Heavyweight Championship reigns (three title victories). He was known as "God of Wrestling" in Japan. It is indeed great to see AJ Styles with these old-school picks for his Mount of Rushmore. A true admirer of the sport!

"I know if I say this guy, it’ll be oh wait, you forgot about this one like, yeah, shoot. Because there’s Ricky the Dragon Steamboat, The Macho Man, Andre the Giant, like he also broke that barrier of larger than life. In fact, he was probably the first one to do it. So if I had to, and I know I’ll go back and I’ll change this a million times, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, Lou Thesz. I’m trying to reach not just WWE, you know, but outside of that as well. The reason why I saw Lou Thesz and not some other guys who have definitely shaped this business is because I didn’t watch it. I didn’t have that cable where I could watch WWF. So I think my three for sure gotta be Hogan, Andre, and Ric Flair. That fourth is open to debate.”

So, AJ Styles "Mount Rushmore of Wrestling" include Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant, and Lou Thesz. Interesting!

AJ Styles in WWE recently

Advertisement

AJ Styles made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble, and contrary to the belief that he might not get the main-event "push", he became one of the biggest stars of the company in a very short time. In his four-year-long WWE career, AJ Styles is a two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, and the current Intercontinental Champion.

Earlier this year, at WrestleMania 36, AJ Styles took on The Undertaker in a Boneyard match - the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. The match, which might just be the last WWE match of The Undertaker after he announced his retirement recently, received praises from fans and critiques, with many calling it one of the best matches of The Phenom in the last few years. It was AJ Styles who lost that match and was "buried alive" by The Undertaker.

Still floored by the experience and reaction to the #BoneyardMatch at #WrestleMania.

If it was the last time @undertaker laced up his boots, I’m honored it was against me. #TheLastRide https://t.co/qzofoKEn2Q — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) June 21, 2020

Following that, AJ Styles took a short hiatus from the ring, only to return back to WWE on the RAW before Money in the Bank PPV and won himself a spot in the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. At the PPV, AJ Styles almost won the MITB briefcase, before it popped out of his hands and fell into the grasp of the eventual winner, Otis.

AJ Styles was then traded to SmackDown where he entered the tournament to crown the new Intercontinental Champion after Sami Zayn decided to stay at home due to the current pandemic. AJ Styles faced and defeated Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals to become the new Intercontinental Champion. With this victory, he is just one step away (Tag Team titles) from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

Simply P H E N O M E N A L



Still the @WWE Intercontinental Champion: @AJStylesOrg! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/6FowGb78Hb — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 18, 2020

Recently, AJ Styles defended his Intercontinental title against the newest member of Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Riddle. After a great back and forth match, AJ Styles managed to retain his title via a roll-up.