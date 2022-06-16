Alexa Bliss responds to WWE Superstar's Twitter shot at Ronda Rousey

Alexa Bliss has always been diligent when it comes to her presence on social media. The WWE Superstar struck again on Wednesday, as she was quick to respond to a tweet by Natalya Neidhart.

In the post, Neidhart responded to some recent comments made by former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regarding her fellow female performers and the overall locker room atmosphere.

While appearing as a guest on a recent edition of The Kurt Angle Show, Rousey referenced her fellow competitors. In the past, she has labeled sports entertainment as 'soft' and where people engage in 'fake fights'. This led to some unpleasant interactions with members of the WWE Universe. Rousey added a little more fuel to that same fire this week.

“So as far as I know, it’s just sunshine and lollipops in the locker room," Rosuey told Angle. "It’s a bunch of cupcakes and handjobs. Everyone’s having a great time.”

The UFC Hall of Famer has never been shy when it comes to sharing her opinion. It is evident that her thoughts have struck a nerve with the ladies she works with. Nattie Neidhart was quick to respond, and she was seconded by Bliss.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE twitter.com/natbynature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women’s locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn’t know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she’d actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other. This is Bob. Funny that Ms. Rousey describes the women’s locker room as cupcakes and other things. Ronda wouldn’t know the first thing about the locker room, as she never leaves her private bus. But if she did, she’d actually see that everyone in there secretly hate each other. Omg this is so great on so many levels Omg this is so great on so many levels 😂 twitter.com/natbynature/st…

As is usually the case in professional wrestling, this should all be taken with a grain of salt. It's been speculated that Rousey may have been attempting to shoot an angle on the podcast (no pun intended). However, with her current status as a babyface, that's highly unlikely.

Alexa Bliss recently returned to WWE and could be targeting Ronda Rousey in the near future

After weeks of speculation and even rumors that she was looking to exit WWE, Bliss returned on RAW and easily defeated Sonya Deville.

Her appearance showcased a change in her character as she moved away from her crazy, darker gimmick and more towards the 'Little Miss Bliss' persona that she had when she originally debuted.

With Ronda Rousey currently holding the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, could Bliss be looking to start a feud with the judoka star?

Rousey will have to get past Natalya at Money in the Bank first. But with Alexa already scheduled to be in the ladder match that night, there's a distinct possibility that she could grab the briefcase and be in line for the gold.

