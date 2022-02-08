Will Alexa Bliss' 'therapy sessions' transition her back to her old character?

Alexa Bliss has had a lot of twists and turns during her time with WWE.

When she joined the company in 2013, they were in the early stages of their 'women's revolution'. Bliss had no background in pro wrestling and was a virtual unknown to the powers that be.

It took Alexa Bliss three years to make it to WWE's main roster. And when she finally did, she had massive success, becoming the first woman to have held both the RAW and SmackDown women's championships. She was known for her finisher Twisted Bliss and her on and off-screen friendship with Nia Jax.

While she was often overshadowed by the Four Horsewomen (Charlotte, Bayley, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch), she held her own to forge an impressive resume.

About five years into her career, everything changed for Alexa Bliss

When WWE paired Alexa with The Fiend, her persona completely changed and 'Little Miss Bliss' was gone. Her dark, crazy side came out, and she completely assumed the storyline when Bray Wyatt was let go by the promotion.

SpitefulBlissx @SpitefulBlissx Meet Your Demise I Am The Night Even The Late Have Arived. The Evil Is Mine #alexabliss #wwe #RandyOrton #rko @AlexaBliss_WWE Meet Your Demise I Am The Night Even The Late Have Arived. The Evil Is Mine 🎶Meet Your Demise I Am The Night Even The Late Have Arived. The Evil Is Mine🎶🔥 #alexabliss #wwe #RandyOrton #rko @AlexaBliss_WWE 🔥 https://t.co/mBY241f4Hf

After months of terrorizing the WWE Women's Division with her magical doll, Lilly, she ran into Charlotte Flair. When The Queen destroyed her beloved best friend, Alexa ended up in 'therapy sessions'.

That's where we stand right now.

The vignettes with her psychologist have been dark yet entertaining. Bliss has shown a great knack for mixing scary with funny, and it definitely got over with the fans. But many people are speculating that these vignettes are leading Bliss back home to her original character. Others merely see it as a continuation of the current 'Dark Alexa' persona.

There's clearly a change taking place, but it's still hard to tell exactly where this thing is going.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss’ therapy transformation so far Alexa Bliss’ therapy transformation so far 👀 https://t.co/WyfuExu8os

WWE has a few options here. They could go back to where Alexa is basically herself, continue the current character, or have her morph back and forth. Sort of like the Three Faces of Foley.

Because of how much merchandise she currently sells, it's hard to believe that the company would scrap the whole thing entirely. At the same time? A large number of fans want the old Alexa back, while about the same number want her to continue her murky, moody identity.

As talented a wrestler and actress as Alexa Bliss is, it's hard to believe she couldn't do both. She could be herself most of the time, and go to her supernatural guise in extreme situations.

It will be interesting to see where this angle is headed in the weeks to come. There are pros and cons on all sides of the equation. But Bliss' storyline is one of the few things that people are really paying attention to on RAW, so it will probably be drawn out for a while.

Will Alexa see the light? Or, stay in the shadows?

Would you like to see the return of Little Miss Bliss? Or do you prefer Alexa in her current persona? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

