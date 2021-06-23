When should Alexa Bliss' crazy, campy character be canned?

It's been a really crazy week for Alexa Bliss, and that's saying something.

After Bliss shocked Shayna Baszler at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, she made sure to keep spreading her special brand of poison around. The treacherous troll of the RAW women's division continues to play mind games with her fellow competitors.

It continued on Monday night, as Bliss tagged with her on-again, off-again friend and partner Nikki Cross. Ironically, when the pair initially teamed, Cross was the insane member of the team, and Bliss was the 'normal one'. Boy, how things have changed.

Bliss and Cross (who is now dressing like a super hero for some reason), defeated Baszler and Nia Jax on RAW. That victory meant both Queens of Crazy have qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

So you never know. We might see Alexa Bliss add a women's title to go along with her glass menagerie.

The fall from ultimate Bliss to ultimate insanity began last October, when Alexa became entranced by The Fiend.

In the coming months, her looks and behavior became more and more bizarre. Then she basically replaced the suddenly departed Bray Wyatt. She became the lead character in the bizarre universe that he once created.

It was a stunning turn for Bliss, who had always been portrayed as a spoiled, stuck-up blonde who thought the world owed her everything. So she basically went from a Park Avenue Princess to a Nightmare on Elm Street. Despite the drastic change, she certainly embraced her new image.

WWE has certainly put a lot of time, energy and money behind this darker side of Bliss. They've fed into the supernatural side of this sassy soldier. They've given Bliss her own segment, complete with elaborate props and staging. She's also received more TV time and attention than any other woman in the company.

However, the transformation from Bliss-full to beastly hasn't been as smooth as it sounds. It's certainly got its share of critics.

Despite the support of Vince McMahon and other WWE executives, Alexa 2.0 hasn't exactly been welcomed with open arms by the audience. While she does have a large number of supporters, many consider her to be simply a rip-off of the Fiend character.

Others see her brainless black magic and poor attempts at comedy as the main reasons to dislike the character.

Quite frankly, many just view 'Crazy Alexa' as horrifying, and not in a good way.

Add in the fact that her main foil is an ugly, little rag doll, and you can see where the viewers could be turned off. For generations, wrestling fans have been asked to suspend their disbelief. But with Bliss, it's not a suspension; it's an expulsion.

Another reason for the negativity is because the character is very confusing. You're never sure if Bliss is supposed to be scary or funny. Is she a witch, or just insane? Is she really using some kind of mystical power, or is it all a product of mind games?

Perhaps the most poignant point is what many critics have: Why are we wasting our time on this cartoon crap?

Love @AlexaBliss_WWE, but this gimmick/persona/whatever you wan to call it sucks. It just goes nowhere and hasn't done her or @QoSBaszler any favors. I appreciate the desire to do something different but again, THIS... JUST... SUCKS! #HIAC — John Eckes (@Spider_John01) June 21, 2021

In reality, the spooky, kooky version of Alexa Bliss has never been fully embraced by the majority of the WWE Universe.

Perhaps it's almost time to move on to a new stage of her persona. One that focuses more on her talents as an athlete, and less about being a bad mix of Harley Quinn and Lizzie Borden.

Bliss is still young, and she must surely know that this current incarnation won't last forever. Eventually, she will have to morph into something else, or revert back to her original snobby, snippy character.

Her run as a junior version of The Fiend has certainly shown a lot of versatility on Bliss' part, but everything must eventually come to an end. Hopefully, her walk on the wild side will end soon, so that we can get back to the promising athlete and multi-time champion we once knew.

It's getting closer to that time. Let the character of the bonkers Bliss run its course. Milk the angle for all it's worth.

Then when it's over, WWE will surely bring her back to her roots. Hopefully by that time, they will realize that Alexa Bliss is a pro wrestler, and not a parlor act.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Hello! If you are active on Instagram please follow us too :) @skwrestling_

Edited by Rohit Mishra