WWE Superstar who was reportedly almost fired by Vince McMahon break's silence on the former chairman's retirement

Titus O'Neil praised Vince McMahon's contribution to pro-wrestling despite reportedly almost getting fired from WWE in 2016.

McMahon shocked the wrestling industry when he announced his retirement in July. Not long after, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named as the co-CEOs of the company. Triple H was also announced as the new Head of Creative.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Titus was asked about Vince's retirement and had nothing but respect for the 77-year-old despite their old issue. He added that the new officials can guide the company into a new stratosphere in terms of sports entertainment.

"Vince McMahon is a huge reason why this industry is the way that it is... I have full confidence that Nick Khan, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon will continue to guide us into a whole other stratosphere when it comes to sports entertainment,"

More recently, another familiar face has seemingly got a new position in the company. In a statement released by WWE, Shawn Michaels was labeled as the Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Why was Titus O'Neil almost fired from WWE in 2016?

Despite the compliments he gave his former boss, the 45-year-old almost got his WWE career cut short over a misunderstanding with the boss.

In 2016, Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson on AEW) and Brie Bella ended RAW in an emotional manner after Daniel delivered his retirement speech. To show support, multiple superstars and Vince McMahon were present on the ramp

As the segment came to an end, Titus grabbed Vince's arm while the then-CEO was walking back towards the backstage area, which angered the boss. Reports suggested that the superstar was just joking around and wanted Vince to let his daughter go first.

However, this joke was not well received by Vince. Reports suggested that O'Neil was supposed to be fired, but was talked out of it by Triple H and Joey Mercury. As a result, the superstar was suspended instead.

Still, it looks like this is now a thing of the past for both the veteran and the former boss.

