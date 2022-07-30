"Let me show them boss man" - WWE Superstar asks Triple H for an opportunity

Sonya Deville has taken to social media to ask Triple H for an opportunity after her defeat on this week's WWE SmackDown.

The Pridefighter teamed up with Natalya to take on Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey in a tag team match on this Friday's episode. The heel duo lost the bout via submission after Deville was forced to tap out to the Ankle Lock by The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey and Morgan are currently scheduled to collide at SummerSlam for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Before the show ended, Sonya Deville sent out a tweet to Triple H telling him that she has the it factor and wants an opportunity to show him.

"I have it. Let me show them boss man @TripleH," she wrote.

Check out the full results from this week's SmackDown here.

Triple H details his first week as the WWE Head of Creative

The Cerebral Assassin was named the new head of creative after his father-in-law Vince McMahon announced his retirement.

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, he spoke about his new role, stating that he's had a busy week but things are going well.

“That’s a challenge [being Head of Creative]... We finished TV, we was home for a little bit, flew out here [to Nashville], my kid’s birthday’s in the middle, flew out here, came to day one of tryouts, when it was over [I] flew home, had meetings late into the night with our partners, had a board meeting in the morning, flew back here yesterday afternoon, finished the last half of the tryout, was working on the shows all night long, and I’m not complaining about it. I love it, and everybody here is working just as hard as I am," Triple H said.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



The Game is officially back WWE announces Triple H will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent RelationsThe Game is officially back WWE announces Triple H will resume his executive position as EVP, Talent RelationsThe Game is officially back 👏 https://t.co/zzE9VP4nLa

The Game played a massive role in the success of the black-and-gold version of NXT. It will be interesting to see if the current WWE product changes dramatically with him as the head of creative.

Should the former WWE Champion give Sonya Deville an opportunity? Sound off in the comments below!

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far