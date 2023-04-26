WWE Superstar attacked by unknown assailant outside Performance Center ahead of NXT

A WWE Superstar was recently attacked outside the Performance Center ahead of tonight's episode of NXT.

The NXT Anonymous Twitter account posted a new video today revealing an attack outside of the Performance Center. In the video, Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer can be seen making plans to go to the beach. Sol Ruca was then attacked by an unknown person, but all that can be seen in the video is their shadow through a glass door.

She is not the first superstar to be attacked in NXT by an unknown assailant. Wendy Choo was recently attacked in a parking lot, and Nikkita Lyons was written off of television via a mystery attack after suffering an ACL injury. The NXT Anonymous account has been documenting some of the mysterious events via candid footage on social media and simply including an "eye" emoji with a video of the attack.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praises Sol Ruca

Triple H recently praised Sol Ruca after pulling off an incredible move during her match at NXT Level Up.

The 23-year-old joined WWE in March last year and has already made a name for herself. It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio that many in the company are very high on Sol Ruca's future in the wrestling business.

The Game appears to be one of them, as he took to Twitter recently to declare that her future is bright. He included a clip of Sol Ruca connecting with an innovative move off the middle turnbuckle.

This week's special edition of WWE NXT is titled Spring Breakin' and features two title matches. Carmelo Hayes will defend the NXT Championship tonight against Grayson Waller at Spring Breakin'. Hayes defeated Bron Breakker at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend to capture the NXT Championship.

Bron Breakker will be in action tonight against Andre Chase. Indi Hartwell is set to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Rozanne Perez in a Triple Threat match. Oba Femi is also scheduled to make his debut against an unknown opponent as well. It will be interesting to see if there are any more developments in the attack on Sol Suca during WWE NXT Spring Breakin' tonight.

