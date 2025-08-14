WWE Superstar Bayley Issues an Apology

Bayley took to social media today to issue an apology. She has deleted the picture of her X account as well, leaving it black.
The WWE star was on RAW this week. In the episode, she was emotional, speaking about the issues surrounding her failure as a star to win anything in a direct-to-video promo. She talked about how she had let the fans down and that while at one time she was The Role Model backstage in the locker room to everyone, that was no longer the case. She had no title to show for all the hard work, and she didn't even remember the last time she had a meaningful win. She was in tears by the end.
At the end of the promo, the video glitched, and she was seen laughing.
Now, the star has issued an apology. This also comes after making mysterious, unhinged posts on X that have not made any sense. The posts left everyone confused. Bayley took to the social media platform tonight to say that she was sorry, but even then left a "Lol" at the end, leaving fans doubtful about her sincerity.
"Sorry about that. Lol," Bayley wrote.
There has been a lot of worry for the star's mental health among the fans, and with the hints that a character change is coming, this is likely part of the star putting in the work to deliver what's next.
Bayley Was an Emotional Wreck on WWE RAW
It's safe to say that Bayley is not okay. The star has not been herself recently and is now in the middle of a character change.
She was best friends with Lyra Valkyria, who looked up to her, but thanks to miscommunication, she cost Lyra the chance at Becky Lynch's Intercontinental Championship. Now, Valkyria can never challenge for the title as long as Lynch holds it. Valkyria told Bayley that they were done and no longer friends.
She was also forced to miss SummerSlam recently, thanks to decisions made by WWE, and walked out of RAW distraught. Over the last few days, Bayley had been making nonsensical posts on X, causing concern among fans. Some of the posts can be seen below.
She has even been replying to herself in posts that make no sense. She posted "THAT'S WHAT SHE said" and then replied with this:
It remains to be seen what happens next with the star and where she goes after this.