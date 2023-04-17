WWE Superstar Bayley tweets a cryptic message, claims she is "sick" of chasing

WWE Superstar Bayley recently tweeted a cryptic message following her absence on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 show, a few weeks ago.

At WrestleMania 39, Damage CTRL lost a big six-woman tag team match against the team of Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch. On RAW after WrestleMania, Bayley was absent as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY competed in a tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, The Role Model tweeted a cryptic message without explaining much of the context.

"I am sick of the chase, but I’m hungry for blood," wrote Bayley.

Bayley, however, returned to WWE programming during IYO SKY's Triple Threat Match against Piper Niven and 'Michin' Mia Yim on last week's edition of RAW.

She was in the corner of her Damage CTRL stablemate, who went on to win the three-way contest. Surprisingly, the Damage CTRL leader didn't look too pleased following SKY's win.

Ric Flair recently commented on the Bayley situation and the possibility of her leaving WWE

Ric Flair recently commented on the possibility of Bayley leaving WWE. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy said he didn't want to speculate on the situation.

However, Flair wants The Role Model to stay in the Stamford-based promotion, as he thinks the former SmackDown Women's Champion is a "phenomenal performer." Flair said:

"I don't even want to speculate... She's a very diversified and phenomenal performer, so I hope personally she stays in the WWE just because I think she's that good. But she certainly has the skill to do anything she wants to do. I have no idea, that's just speculation, and I haven't talked to her, but I just think she's tremendous."

Bayley is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but hasn't won a title since the formation of Damage CTRL. Her stablemates did win the Women's Tag Team Titles, which they lost to Lita and Becky Lynch before WrestleMania 39.

