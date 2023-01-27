WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reveals "legendary" experience on her appearance on famous TV show

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch shared her unforgettable experience as she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC.

Over a week ago, it was announced that Becky Lynch was set to share the screen with singer-songwriter Ava Max, musician Seal, and Clarkson on her NBC chat show.

Lynch posted on Instagram that she was filming an interview with Clarkson in Universal City, California. However, her interview will air on Friday, January 27, to promote the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28. The episode was shot before WWE RAW's 30th-anniversary edition this week.

Big Time Becks' friend, writer Chelsey Goodan, accompanied her to the taping at Universal Studios and shared a few more photos. Since Lynch's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show will be telecast tonight, she posted sneak peek pictures on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, The Man left no stone unturned to refer to the host and 40-year-old singer as a "legend." Lynch also stated that her interview featured an exceptional level of ribbing and gossip that she thoroughly enjoyed.

"Banter level 90 with the legend herself @kellyclarkson on @kellyclarksonshow. And cake. Check us out tomorrow, 3 pm ET on @nbc," she wrote.

You can check out Becky's Instagram post below:

Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins during RAW's 30th anniversary

On Monday night's RAW is XXX special on the USA Network, Ric Flair introduced his daughter Charlotte Flair as she made her way to the ring.

But behind the scenes, the 73-year-old was looking to make amends for previous missteps.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his time at RAW is XXX this week on the latest episode of his To Be The Man Podcast. The 16-time world champion revealed that he apologized to Lynch and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins for his problems with "The Man" trademark in recent years.

"I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, 'May I speak with you for a minute?' I just said I'm sorry this ever got to where it is. I went over and shook Seth Rollins' hands, and I said, 'I'm gonna apologize to your wife.' I've just decided that it all came with the documentary. [H/T: Fightful]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom #WWERAW



“Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth.” Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch this past Monday at #RAW30 “Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth.” Ric Flair apologized to Becky Lynch this past Monday at #RAW30 #WWERAW “Becky was very receptive and said nice words to me, and so did Seth.” https://t.co/VpfA0rigF4

According to The Nature Boy, Lynch was very receptive to his apology and said he wanted everything to be perfect backstage, especially since his daughter works for the company.

What do you think about Becky Lynch's appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show? Sound off in the comments section below.

