WWE Superstar believed John Cena hated him for several years

John Cena has cleared the air with a WWE Superstar who thought he hated him for years due to a rib. The star in question is Corey Graves.

Cena returned to WWE a couple of months ago due to the SAG-AFTRA strike that put production of his films on hold. He has appeared regularly on television, and will face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel this Saturday.

In a recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves shared a story of how Colt Cabana ribbed him into thinking Cena hates him. Graves explained that he made eye contact with Cena before Cabana told him that "Cena hates you."

"It became this ongoing rib, and it was one of those things that I expected, it was in my head," Graves said. "So, then on, any time I saw you years down the road, I'd always think, 'This guy hates me,' even though he had no idea who I even am. But Cabana ribbed me for years on that, and it became the 'John Cena Death Stare.'" [H/T Ringside News]

Cena confirmed that he doesn't hate Graves at all. For those who don't remember, Cabana was in WWE for a couple of years from 2007 to 2009. He mainly appeared on SmackDown as Scotty Goldman.

John Cena looking for his first televised singles win since 2018

John Cena has not won a singles bout on WWE television since defeating Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018. Cena has not been an active superstar since that year, and mainly works tag team matches when he makes his sporadic appearances.

The G.O.A.T. is set to face Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It's certainly a tall task for Cena to defeat Sikoa, who has only lost to Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso and LA Knight since making his main roster debut last year.

It will be interesting to see if Cena will put over Sikoa, or if WWE will book him to finally get his first televised singles win since 2018.

Do you think Cena will win at Crown Jewel vs. Solo Sikoa? Share your answers in the comments section below.

