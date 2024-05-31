WWE Superstar Bianca Belair heaps praise on her husband following major achievement

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair and real-life husband Montez Ford are both part of the SmackDown roster. One-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions recently praised The Street Profits member following the release of a major project outside the Stamford-based company.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday, Ford dropped a music album named Happy Birthday Tez. The album featured nine songs. The former WWE Tag Team Champion had previously released an EP named LMTY in 2022, his first album SYAD in 2023, and his mixtape God Is Good earlier this year in February.

Following the release of Montez Ford's recent album, Bianca Belair took to Instagram Stories to praise her husband. She stated that she liked the beats and referred to Ford as insanely talented. She also claimed that the latter arranged, produced, and curated the album all by himself within three days:

"Arranged, produced, [and] curated his album in 3 days all by his self. The beats he made are crazy to me. My husband is insanely talented," she wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram Story:

A screengrab of the Instagram Story.

Bianca Belair opens up about her experience working with Montez Ford outside WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were part of a reality television show called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. The show that aired on Hulu in February earlier this year closely followed the couple's personal and professional lives.

Speaking on The Wrestling Classic, The EST shed light on her experience shooting for the show. The former RAW Women's Champion pointed out that having cameras follow her in her personal life felt quite weird. She further opened up about her real-life dynamic with Montez Ford:

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," she said. [From 02:42 to 03:20]

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have been unstoppable since the two WWE Superstars joined forces. The duo, yet to lose a match, defeated the Kabuki Warriors at WrestleMania XL to win the Women's Tag Team Champions.

