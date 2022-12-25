WWE Superstar Big E reveals his favorite professional wrestling gimmick

It's been a while since Big E graced the WWE Universe with his presence in weekly programming. During a recent interview, he revealed his favorite wrestling gimmick.

After losing the WWE Championship at the WWE Day 1 event, Big E began working in the tag team division with Kofi Kingston. Not long after, E was involved in a horrific incident on WWE SmackDown. Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring, leaving the Powerhouse of Positivity with a broken neck.

The New Day member is currently rehabbing and working on his neck injury. While appearing on These Urban Times, the former WWE Champion mentioned that Sting is his favorite professional wrestling gimmick. He added that he watched him on WCW while growing up:

"My favorite gimmick? That's a very good question. It might be Sting. Sting has a great gimmick, and he's still doing it. How? I was a little kid and he's still doing it. He's going to outlast me. Sting, especially in WCW, the Crow gimmick, he used to come down from the rafters with the bat. That was cold. Sting was cold," [H/T - Fightful]

Fans are patiently waiting for Big E to return to the ring and possibly reunite with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Big E provided an update on his recent injury

After having a lackluster run as the WWE Champion, Big E was quietly moved to the blue brand where he reunited with Kofi Kingston and began working as a tag team. The duo began feuding with The Brawling Brutes and were involved in a series of singles and tag team matches.

In March 2022, Ridge Holland botched a belly-to-belly suplex outside the ring on E. The powerhouse of New Day broke his neck and was sidelined. In the same interview, E provided an update on his neck and when he could return inside a squared circle:

"I have to get some more scans at the one-year mark in March, and then we'll see how everything's looking, but we'll see from there," Big E said. "Yeah, yeah [excited to return], my C1 is broken in two spots, so I obviously would be very smart about that. I was very fortunate, so I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision for myself, so we'll see in March."

It will be interesting to see what the Powerhouse of New Day does once he is cleared to return.

