WWE Superstar blasts Bayley; calls her an "old head"

WWE Superstar Michin has fired back at Bayley after the latter took a dig at her ahead of their match on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

The two performers will battle it out in the qualifying match this Friday night to find a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank bout next month. Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, and Zoey Stark have already qualified for the ladder match.

Ahead of their clash, Bayley took to Twitter to take a slight dig at Michin. The O.C. member was quick to fire back at The DAMAGE CTRL leader, calling her an "old head."

"I’d rather have chiseled shoulders than a chiseled chin but go off, old head," tweeted Michin.

Check out the SmackDown Superstar's tweet below:

Bayley's Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY will also be in action at SmackDown, taking on Shotzi for another spot in the MITB match.

Konnan isn't impressed with Michin's work in WWE

Over the last few months, WWE's women's division has come under the scanner for its lack of depth and poor booking. On a recent episode of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan criticized Michin's work, saying though she might be a good wrestler, she has failed to connect with the viewers and lacked charisma.

The WCW legend added that maybe inserting The O.C. member into a compelling storyline might bring out her best.

"Well, the thing is that she doesn't really have or she hasn't shown a lot of charisma. Haven't really heard any real good mic work. And when she's gone out to the wrestle, people don't care. Who cares if her wrestling is good? You need to have a personality and a character and a persona and a good storyline. And I don't know, she hasn't any charisma. I haven't really seen it yet. You know, maybe they put her in a good storyline and it will pop, you know. Maybe there is something in her that we haven't seen. But so far, I've seen not too much of her," said Konnan.

A win over Bayley is sure to boost Michin's stock in WWE and could bring her one step close to holding championship gold in the promotion.

Do you think Michin has a shot at defeating Bayley on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes