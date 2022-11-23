WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley says he was offered roles in 'Stranger Things" and 'Mortal Kombat'

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley recently claimed that he was offered roles in the Netflix show Stranger Things as well as the film Mortal Kombat.

The All Mighty is scheduled for a big match this Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. The premium live event will air live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Seth Rollins will defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match.

Despite being a two-time WWE Champion, Lashley has also made his presence felt in the entertainment industry. He has appeared in several films such as Beatdown, and Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone.

Speaking on the Sidewalk Entertainment show, The All Mighty said that he was offered a part in Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things, but it wasn't the right timing.

"I was offered Mortal Kombat. There was Stranger Things. There were a lot of different ones that I was offered. At the time, I wasn't really focused on doing that. I was fighting at the time, I was trying to get back in professional wrestling. The acting part was something that I was interested in, but I don't think it was the right timing."

Lashley added that he is now more prepared to take up roles in movies and shows.

When I came back to WWE, I started doing more acting classes, working on that, and now I'm more open to doing it. We have some different projects in line right now. I can see myself kind of moving into a bigger role and doing some more movies when I slow it down in professional wrestling." [H/T: Fightful]

Bobby Lashley wants another match against Brock Lesnar in WWE

The All Mighty battled Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate escaped with the victory, but their rivalry is far from over.

Speaking with Steve Fall on NBC10 Boston to promote Survivor Series, Bobby Lashley said that he wants to step into the ring with Lesnar one more time to settle the score.

"Nobody has seen Brock like that before, nobody has seen Brock groveling down on his back like looking up, passing out. Nobody has seen Brock like that, I made him like that. So I think it fit for what was needed and with that being said, there's one more match that we need to have," said Lashley.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Bobby F’N Lashley



#WWECrownJewel Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless:Bobby F’N Lashley Number of people that made Brock Lesnar lay lifeless: ✅ Bobby F’N Lashley #WWECrownJewel https://t.co/ksH0r7wYva

Lashley got Lesnar in the Hurt Lock at Crown Jewel, but The Beast Incarnate was able to counter it into a cover to steal the win. Time will tell when Lashley and Lesnar clash again in WWE.

Do you want to see another match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley? Sound off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes