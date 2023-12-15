WWE Superstar Braun Strowman wraps up unforgettable India tour in association with Sony Sports Network

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently visited India for a four-day promotional tour. He had several interactive sessions with employees of Sony Sports Network and was involved in the filming of a special episode of WWE Super Dhamaal in Mumbai.

The former Universal Champion met Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer, who is a lifelong WWE fan. Strowman was left stunned by a special beatbox segment with India's Got Talent Season 9 winner Divyansh Kacholia aka DVK.

Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Networks India, spoke of his delight at hosting Braun Strowman:

“We were delighted to host WWE Superstar Braun Strowman in India. Sony Sports Network’s broadcast of WWE enjoys a tremendous following and it is evident with the overwhelming response we received since we announced Braun Strowman’s visit to India. Sony Sports Network will continue to work with WWE to not only showcase the best WWE has to offer to viewers but to also curate experiences that builds a deeper connect with our audiences.”

The Monster of all Monsters also spoke of his experience and discussed his intentions of returning:

“It has been great to be back in India and be given the opportunity to see our loyal fans in person. India is an amazing country and I always look forward to returning.”

During his visit, Braun Strowman also provided an update amid his current absence which you can read about here.

Earlier this year, Sony Sports Network partnered with the Stamford-based promotion to organize WWE Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad, featuring the likes of John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and many other stars.

