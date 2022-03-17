“I have nothing but respect for that man” - Current WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Big E

Friday night SmackDown was a night to forget for Big E as a horrific landing resulted in a broken neck. Snce then, love and support have been pouring in for the Powerhouse of Positivity from every corner of the pro wrestling fraternity.

Despite suffering a career-altering injury on SmackDown, the New Day member was all upbeat as he took to social media multiple times to send a message to his fans.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable appeared on this week's WWE The Bump where he talked about Big E's injury among other things. The former RAW Tag Team Champion mentioned that it's not surprising to see the powerhouse so positive as he's one of the most upbeat guys in the locker room.

"I'm not surprised that his attitude is still so positive because it's almost what you expect from him, that's how he is. As much as an incredible athlete and a performer and wrestler that he is, the impact he has had, especially on me as an individual and as a human being, is unbelievable," said Gable. "Some guys are able to just exude professionalism and good characteristics as human beings just by watching them conduct and carry themselves and he is the epitome of that. I have nothing but respect for that man."[18:16 to 18:49]

Big E is back home following career-threatening neck injury

Things have looked positive for the former WWE Champion in recent days after suffering a potential career-ending injury on SmackDown.

The Powerhouse of positivity recently revealed in a Twitter post that although he has fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, he doesn't require surgery. Ettore also confirmed that there was no damage to his spinal cord or ligaments.

In another update on social media, E confirmed that he has been discharged from the hospital and is back home now:

Big E's Power of Positivity and smiling face have been an inspiration for many. Despite suffering a major setback in his career at a crucial time, the former WWE Champion has kept his spirits high in tough times.

Please credit The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Vishal Kataria