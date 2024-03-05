WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Nia Jax following RAW

A former WWE champion recently broke character to praise Nia Jax on social media. The superstar in question is Natalya.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Irresistible Force locked horns with The Man in a highly entertaining match. Nia won the contest via disqualification after Liv Morgan attacked her. Becky Lynch had done something similar last week on the red brand during a bout between Morgan and Jax.

WWE Superstar Natalya recently broke character to praise the Nia Jax on X. The former Women's Champion shared a video clip of the latter hitting Becky Lynch with a top rope leg drop during their match on the red brand. Nattie praised the move and revealed she was proud of Jax.

"Proud of @LinaFanene [Nia Jax] (this leg drop was insane also!!)," she wrote.

You can check out Natalya's tweet below:

Nia Jax opens up about her current WWE run

The 39-year-old accidentally injured multiple superstars during her previous WWE run. As a result, she had to face heavy criticism from fans. However, since her return last year, the former RAW Women's Champion seems more assured inside the ring.

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Jax opened up about her current run with the Stamford-based company:

"It's been incredible. I am actually like happy that people get to see this side. I feel like my first time around I wasn't as focused and I was in a different mindset, and now I am in a better place. So it's been really good. I am actually loving the fact that there is new talent that I haven't got to work with that I get to work with now so this has been cool," she said.

The Irresistible Force challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at Elimination Chamber. Despite putting in a fine effort, Jax fell short as The Eradicator defended her title in front of her home crowd.

With The Judgment Day member facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL, it remains to be what plans WWE has for Jax at The Show of Shows.

