WWE Superstar breaks silence after first match in 399 days

WWE fans have seen many superstars return in recent weeks, including Randy Orton. A 24-year-old returned from injury at NXT Deadline and competed in her first televised match on Tuesday night after over a year.

Orton returned at WWE Survivor Series to join Cody Rhodes’ team for a match against Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. The Viper helped his team win the Men's WarGames match.

Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons made her return to the screen for NXT at Deadline. She immediately got herself tangled in the top title picture and teamed up with Lyra Valkyria for a match against Cora Jade and Blair Davenport on Tuesday.

This was The Lioness’ first match on television since teaming up with Zoey Stark to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in November 2022. Before her injury, she appeared in a Battle Royal on the January 10, 2023, episode of the white and gold brand.

Lyons and Valkyria lost the match after Cora Jade pinned the NXT Women’s Champion. However, the returning superstar was thankful for the opportunity she got to perform in the ring after 399 days and took to Twitter with a message for her fans.

"So blessed to have been able to tag along side the champ @Real_Valkyria 🌟🙏🏼🖤 it may have slipped away from us tonight, but the fight ain’t over 🦁 @WWENXT #ThePounceBack #LyonPride #LyonsRevolution #Lyoness," she wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

The future is bright for the 24-year-old star, who seems to have a lot of backing behind her. She’s one of the better superstars in the ring, and fans will hope to see her win the NXT Women’s Championship down the line.

Cora Jade will likely get a shot at Lyra Valkyria's title on WWE NXT

Things have been heating up in the women’s division of WWE NXT over the past couple of weeks. Cora Jade and Nikkita Lyons’ returns to the brand have made things much more intense.

The latest episode of NXT saw Lyra Valkyria take the pin from Cora Jade after a competitive match. However, Blair Davenport had hit the final move and deserved to pin the NXT Women’s Champion in the match.

Jade stole the pin and will now make her case for a title match as she got the three-count over the champion. This will likely create problems between her and Davenport in the coming months.

Fans will get a much better and more intense NXT Women’s Championship picture in 2024. It will help WWE create many more female superstars for the main roster.

