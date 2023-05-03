WWE Superstar breaks silence following heartfelt promo on surprising draft move

WWE Superstar Indi Hartwell's new beginning has a bittersweet finish as she closed tonight's episode of NXT with huge news.

Hartwell, who was promoted to the main roster during the WWE Draft, will appear on the upcoming Monday Night RAW without her NXT Women's Championship, as she has officially vacated her title.

She appeared during the last segment of NXT this week to announce that a tournament will begin next week to crown a new women's champion at Battleground on May 28.

Indi Hartwell asked who would take her out of the ring after dropping the Women's Championship, stating earlier in the promo that she had sustained an ankle sprain during last week's NXT Women's title bout. Dexter Lumis then appeared from underneath the ring.

Lumis dragged the 26-year-old away as Tiffany Stratton and Cora Jade captured the NXT Women's Championship in the ring. The event concluded with a battle between the women's roster for the title.

Following a heartfelt promo on the developmental brand, Indi Hartwell took to Twitter as she broke the silence on the exciting main roster move.

"THANK YOU AND BUH BYE," she wrote.

You can check out her tweet below:

Indi Wrestling @indi_hartwell THANK YOU AND BUH BYE

After the show, she also posted a picture of her and Lumis carrying her out of the ring.

Bronson Reed sent a cryptic tweet following Indi Hartwell's WWE NXT farewell

Dexter Lumis is no stranger to RAW Superstar Bronson Reed. In the first round of the NXT Breakout Tournament, the former made his TV debut on the then-black and gold brand against Lumis.

He and Dexter worked together in NXT for several years. While they have yet to have much on-screen interaction, there could be a story there that fans are unaware of.

Hence, to reignite a feud with Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed cryptically replied to Hartwell's tweet with a massive Bray "The Fiend" Wyatt hand.

Check out the tweet below:

Reed helped The Miz retrieve his money in a ladder match a few months back by destroying Lumis with a big tsunami splash. Though WWE fans are yet to learn the motive for Bronson's attack, it might be personal.

Can you decode Bronson Reed's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

