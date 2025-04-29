WWE Superstar breaks silence on his future after getting suspended

Just days after WrestleMania 41, WWE was forced to suspend one of its biggest stars due to his actions. He has since tweeted about his return.

Gunther was suspended for his assault on Michael Cole and Pat McAfee on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. While active on Instagram, The Ring General has finally sent his first tweet since Adam Pearce decided to punish him. It is the first time he's publicly reacted to his WWE status since the suspension.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has reacted to his match against McAfee becoming official for Backlash. The RAW commentator cut a passionate promo on this week's episode and demanded a fight against Gunther, which Nick Aldis (standing in for Pearce) set up for Backlash.

He tweeted the poster of the match along with a laughing emoji and a skull emoji, suggesting that he is dying with laughter. The Ring General seems extremely confident based on his reaction to the match's announcement.

Of course, it must be said that Gunther hasn't actually been suspended by WWE. He reportedly requested some time off following WrestleMania 41 and is set to return to work in less than two weeks, at Backlash. It remains to be seen if The Ring General will back his confidence up and defeat Pat McAfee in St. Louis.

