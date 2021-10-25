Photo: Amazing childhood picture of WWE Superstar Bron Breakker with Scott Steiner

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker has been the focal point of NXT 2.0 since the brand's revamp. Apart from his larger-than-life physique and unmatched charisma, Bron is also known for his famous family.

Breakker, whose real name is Bronson Rechsteiner, is the son of legendary wrestler Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. He is a second-generation professional wrestler and a former football player.

A fan recently shared a heartwarming picture of a young Bron sitting on his uncle's lap:

Baby Bron with his uncle Scott Steiner

Bron's WWE debut was at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on May 16, 2021, when he and several other wrestlers portrayed "Zombies" in a lumberjack match between Damian Priest and The Miz. However, he made his in-ring debut defeating LA Knight on the September 14 episode of NXT.

Niko Exxtra @nikoexxtra

He sounds exactly like Scott Steiner

Let’s call him Bron Breakker! Bron Breakker hit the Steiner recliner and the crowd went nuts! #wwenxt He looks exactly like Rick SteinerHe sounds exactly like Scott SteinerLet’s call him Bron Breakker! Bron Breakker hit the Steiner recliner and the crowd went nuts! #wwenxt He looks exactly like Rick Steiner

He sounds exactly like Scott Steiner

Let’s call him Bron Breakker! https://t.co/0YEddFEd6a

Breakker has been compared to his uncle since he made his debut for the Black and Gold brand. Apart from the siren entrance and Steiner recliner, the two also have a similar physique and talking style, reminding fans of the Big Poppa Pump every time the young star speaks.

Who will be Bron Breakker's next opponent on WWE NXT?

WWE was quick to realize Bron's potential. The former professional footballer is the number one contender for Tommaso Ciampa's title. He will face the two-time champion for his 'Goldie' at this week's NXT: Halloween Havoc.

The last time WCW Halloween Havoc took place in 2000, Bron's uncle, Scott Steiner, challenged for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. History repeats itself as 21 years later, we're getting another Steiner challenge for a top title in a similar backdrop.

Also Read

Besides the NXT title match, Halloween Havoc will feature a special match card as all the black and gold brand titles are set to be defended.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Angana Roy