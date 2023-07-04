WWE Superstar calls out Becky Lynch for ruining her face, shows the middle finger

Becky Lynch was recently involved in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The match also involved Trish Stratus, who called out her arch-rival today on social media.

Lynch and Stratus have been feuding for months. The heated rivalry began after the two lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on an episode of Monday Night RAW and Stratus proceeded to betray The Man.

Taking to Instagram, Stratus called out Lynch for her actions at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

"#ThankYouLondon for giving me a great experience in my first ladder match. #FYouLynch for messing up my face in my first ladder match. Stop trying to ruin my face @beckylynchwwe!!!" wrote Stratus.

Unfortunately for Stratus, she was unable to add another major accolade to her list of accomplishments by winning the Money in the Bank contract. The briefcase was captured by Iyo Sky, who now has the opportunity to challenge for a Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch wants to main-event WrestleMania Night 2

Becky Lynch previously featured in the first-ever main event of WrestleMania 35 when she headlined the show with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair.

However, The Man now wants to feature in the main event of Night 2 at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Lynch claimed that she was determined to headline WrestleMania Sunday and wants to win both the newly introduced Women's Championships. She said:

"I suppose there’s always the want to main-event WrestleMania again, and now WrestleMania has a new format, it is two nights,” Becky Lynch said. “So it would be nice to be the first woman to main-event the second night of WrestleMania. Now we’ve got new women’s titles, so I want to win both of them."

Lynch could continue her feud with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, who assisted the WWE legend in beating her arch-rival at Night of Champions.

