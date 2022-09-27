WWE Superstar calls Candice LeRae a "m*lf" after her return on RAW

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Candice LeRae made her return to WWE for the first time in months. In reaction to her return and subsequent main roster debut, NXT 2.0 star Wendy Choo took to Twitter to call LeRae a "m*lf."

LeRae previously signed with WWE back in 2018. During her initial tenure with the company, she became an integral part of the NXT Women's Division. The 36-year-old is also a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the title with Indi Hartwell. The two women were part of The Way faction alongside Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, and Dexter Lumis.

This week on RAW, The Poison Pixie returned to WWE and debuted on the main roster. She promptly defeated Nikki A.S.H., to the crowd's delight. Following the bout, Wendy Choo sent out the following tweet:

Johnny Gargano previously spoke about Candice LeRae's return

Candice LeRae has once again reunited with her husband Johnny Gargano in WWE.

However, before LeRae's return, Gargano claimed that his wife wasn't sure about returning to in-ring competition. The former NXT Champion noted that LeRae was happy to take care of her child and stay at home.

Gargano said:

“I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new adventure for her being a mom. And she’s extremely happy being a mom. I don’t know, it’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens on a weekly basis, but she is fully content staying at home with that baby."

Gargano recently returned to WWE after nine months since leaving the company. The former NXT Champion joined the red brand and started a feud with his former The Way stablemate, Austin Theory.

The 35-year-old has been teaming up with Kevin Owens in recent weeks. On this week's RAW, the two former NXT Champions defeated Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

