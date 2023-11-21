WWE Superstar calls out hilarious botch

WWE has a significant presence across all of the top social media channels, so its social media teams inevitably make the occasional error. This time, they were caught by Xavier Woods.

The official WWE Instagram account posted earlier today to hype the RAW match between Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez. They tagged the latter with her correct Instagram account, but the former was tagged with the account belonging to legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia.

Woods quickly spotted the botch and took to his Instagram to call the WWE social media team out, joking about how Jax and Garcia could be the same person.

"I've technically never seen Lilian and Nia in the same place," he wrote.

Xavier Woods jokes about WWE Instagram botch

It appears Lilian Garcia was tagged when the social media employee tried to select Jax as the profile uses her real name, Lina Fanene. The error has since been corrected.

Big E getting closer to a WWE return?

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston continue to represent The New Day while Big E is out of action. He has been on the shelf due to a broken neck on SmackDown in March 2022.

Big E revealed this past August that a doctor advised him never to wrestle again. The former WWE Champion said he was thinking about quality of life as he did not want to die in the ring.

Kingston spoke with The Toronto Sun last month and commented on how his fellow New Day member is doing while out with a neck injury.

"I’m so happy that he’s [Big E] doing so well, physically and mentally, because I can only imagine what an injury like that, as severe as the one that he suffered to his neck, he fractured his C1 and his C6 in a couple of places and to not have surgery, there was no misalignment, he really is almost back to 100%, feeling-wise. He’s able to live everyday life and he’s able to lift weights, which is a big part of his life, too. It could have been a lot worse. I’m just happy that he is able to live his life with a level of happiness and health," he said.

The New Day, with Woods and Kingston in action, last wrestled on TV during the November 6 edition of RAW, where they were defeated by Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

