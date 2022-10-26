WWE Superstar Carmella opens up about life as a stepmom

WWE Superstar Carmella seems to be enjoying her time on the sidelines along with the family.

The Princess of Staten Island has been out of action for over two months now. She was last seen in action at a house show at North Charleston, South California, where she faced off against Bianca Belair and Asuka in a triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship. She suffered an injury from a collision during the match, prompting the referee to throw up the 'X' sign.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to post about her interaction with her 8-year-old stepdaughter.

"Being a step mom is sending Mean Girls gifs back and forth with your 8 year old all morning before she goes to school…. And I love it here," she tweeted

Carmella is married to WWE commentator Corey Graves. The wrestling couple tied the know on 7th April 2022 in Florida after dating for three years. Corey is a father to three kids from his first marriage, with Mella now being their stepmom.

Carmella recently provided an update on her return to WWE

Carmella has been a mainstay on WWE programming for years and has held titles in both the singles and tag team divisions of women's wrestling. The Princess of Staten Island was involved in a feud with Bianca Belair before her unfortunate injury.

While she has been out of action for over two months, the 35-year-old star could soon return to TV programming. She recently provided an update on her status on Twitter, stating that she will be back "soon."

While there was no comment as to the extent of her injury, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that it was not serious.

"She just collapsed. She rolled herself out of the ring and ref Daphanie LeShasunn called for help. Belair and Asuka then worked right to the finish where Belair pinned Asuka," reported Dave Meltzer. "Carmella's injury was believed not to be severe, although she did miss the house show the next night."

The RAW women's division has greatly changed since Mella was last on TV. With Bayley and Damage CTRL running things on the red brand, it'll be interesting to see if Carmella joins forces with the villainous faction or chooses her own path.

