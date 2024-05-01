WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade shares personal update; posts unseen pictures

WWE Superstar Andrade recently posted new pictures alongside his wife, Charlotte Flair, and shared a personal update on social media.

The Queen is currently on hiatus from the company due to an injury she suffered on the December 8, 2023, episode of Friday Night SmackDown. During her bout against Asuka, Flair hurt her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She was forced to miss WrestleMania XL but has made significant progress in her recovery. Meanwhile, Andrade was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2024 WWE Draft.

On Instagram, the former NXT Champion posted some unseen pictures alongside Flair while in an aircraft. In the post's caption, he asked his fans to guess where the couple was heading.

"On the way 🌎 🌍🌏…….????" wrote Andrade.

Check out Andrade's Instagram post below.

Ric Flair spoke about Charlotte Flair's recovery and impending return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently discussed Charlotte Flair's injury status and recovery process.

On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, The Nature Boy heaped praise on his daughter, saying she was easily among the best pro wrestlers in the Stamford-based company.

Ric disclosed that Charlotte was committed to her meal plans and workout routine. He added that regardless of how good The Queen felt physically, she would have a nine-month recovery process.

"I think she's arguably one of the two or three best wrestlers, period, in the company. And she looks better physically now than she did when she started. I mean, she's so committed to meal plans and her workouts. She's so far ahead now in this rehab, but she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she's gotta follow Dr.'s orders, and it's got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels."

Amid Charlotte Flair's absence from the company, several titles have changed hands. While Bayley won the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL, Becky Lynch captured the Women's World Title last week on RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Queen will pursue championship gold upon her comeback.