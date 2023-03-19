WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair wants to work on camera with current AEW star

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently revealed that she wants to work on camera with her husband and current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo began dating in 2019 before tying the knot in 2022. While El Idolo is currently with AEW after joining the company in 2021, Flair is a regular on WWE programming. Charlotte even referenced her husband in a promo segment with Dominik Mysterio on an episode of SmackDown a few weeks ago. This led to rumors of the former United States Champion's return.

During a recent interview with Forbes, The Queen was asked about the promo and a possible reunion with the AEW star. She expressed interest in reuniting with Andrade El Idolo and stated that she wants to be on camera with him at some point.

“I hope so, yes. As long as he’s happy. I just wanna be on camera with him at some point.”

Charlotte Flair is waiting for the right time to be reunited with Andrade El Idolo

Given that the two superstars work for different promotions, an on-screen reunion seems unlikely to happen anytime soon. But The Queen isn't looking to rush things either.

During the same interview, Charlotte Flair said that she is willing to wait for the opportune time to be reunited with Andrade El Idolo.

"I don’t think you can put a timetable in wrestling. I mean, look at Lita and Trish being back how many years later. I’d like to be with him sooner rather than later, but it’s just whatever, you know, destiny holds for us.”

El Idolo is currently sidelined from All Elite Wrestling programming with an injury. His last match for the company came in the Casino Ladder Match at All Out in September last year. Meanwhile, Flair is slated to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

It remains to be seen how both superstars' careers will pan out and whether fans will witness a monumental reunion of the wrestling power couple at some point.

