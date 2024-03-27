WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes fires shots at Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes fired shots at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

The American Nightmare is set to lock horns with The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows in a WrestleMania 39 rematch. The bout has been announced for Night 2 of the premium live event. On the first night, the former Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to face Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Cody Rhodes kicked off the March 25 edition of the red brand. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion cut a decent promo before he was confronted by The Rock. While addressing Reigns' comments accusing him of pretending to be the champion, Rhodes fired shots at The Head of The Table, pointing out the latter's limited television appearances:

"I pretend to be the champion because the champion isn't here," he said.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns explains why the WWE Universe hates him

The Tribal Chief has been one of the most dominant champions in the history of the company. The 38-year-old has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for over 1300 days. However, The Bloodline leader's prolonged title reign and fewer TV appearances have led to several fans hating on him.

During his recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns explained why the WWE Universe does not like him. The former Shield member referred to the fans hating on him as stupid. He further claimed that he does not care about what the fans think of him as long as the Stamford-based company is doing good business:

"I am going to give you my simple truth, but people can be stupid. You know what I mean? Let them do what they want. It’s fine. It’s worked out great. We’re not complaining at all. The checks are crazy & they keep coming in, so we’ll keep doing what we do & we don’t care what they think because it’s the truth. I put my family on my back, the company on my back & why not share the spotlight & why not make everybody better & these four years are a testament to it,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns will look to extend his title reign at The Show of Shows amid support from fellow Bloodline members, including The Rock. A win in the tag team match for The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss on Night 1 will give the champion a clear advantage heading into the title-deciding clash on Night 2.