"I almost hemorrhaged" - WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes provides an update on his recent injury

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes provided an update on the injury that occurred before his match with Seth Rollins at the Hell in the Cell event.

The American Nightmare made a stunning return to sports entertainment at The Showcase of The Immortals. Rhodes was Seth Rollins' mystery opponent which was picked by Vince McMahon. The former Intercontinental champion went on to win his trilogy of matches against The Messiah.

However, before their last match, Rhodes tore his pectoral muscle while training for his match. Fans were stunned when they saw The American Nightmare's body at the premium live event. Cody pulled through and won the match but was put on the shelf for almost a year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 37-year-old provided an update on his injury:

"I was told the last time I was there for my check up, after PT [physical therapy], they are not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I'm going to be back because they are afraid that if they give me that timeline, I'm going to try and jump it by a month or two. The surgery was really...I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it in the match. It was pretty gnarly." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see when Rhodes returns to the WWE ring. Currently, The American Nightmare will be out of action for the year.

Cody Rhodes reacts on being nominated for 'WWE Moment of the Year' at ESPY

Cody Rhodes had a great comeback year but it ended way sooner than anyone expected. The year began with The American Nightmare's return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 where he defeated Seth Rollins and it ended when he tore his pectoral muscle completely off the bone.

ESPN's ESPY had four nominations this year, one of which was Cody Rhodes' return to WWE. Other nominations include The Undertaker's Hall of Fame, Big E's cash-in and Stone Cold's stunners. Cody went on Twitter to express his gratitude for his nomination:

"Truly a moment I couldn’t envision and a door I thought would never be open again. A gigantic gamble and I went all in, wrestling fans returning that energy and seeing so many people vote for this moment fills my heart up. Damn I love it! Let’s win an ESPY"

It will be interesting to see which of these four moments wins the award. Last year, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair won the award for their match at WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will return before WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments below.

