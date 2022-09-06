WWE Superstar compares Dominik Mysterio's new look on RAW to Evil Peter Parker 

Dominik Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe at Clash at the Castle by attacking Edge and Rey Mysterio moments after helping them win against The Judgment Day. Dom then showed up on this week's RAW alongside Rhea Ripley clad in all black with a brooding demeanor.

His father Rey tried to talk some sense into him but Dom was having none of it and The Master of the 619 was forced to leave without success.

Edge, who was left alone in the ring, wanted to confront the younger Mysterio but was instead ambushed by Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Rey tried to make his way back into the ring to fend off the Hall of Famer's attackers but was stopped by his son and Ripley.

Balor and Priest then damaged The Rated-R Superstar's left knee, which was trapped inside a steel chair after the former landed a Coup de Grace onto the aforementioned chair.

Amidst all the chaos, WWE SmackDown Superstar Drew Gulak took to Twitter to post a hilarious reaction to Dom's new look on tonight's RAW.

The 8-time 24/7 Champion compared Dominik's emo look to Evil Peter Parker from Spider-Man 3.

Dominik is set to face Edge on next week's RAW

Dominik Mysterio will be facing Edge in a one-on-one match for the first time on next week's episode of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if Edge will recuperate fully from the injury that he sustained this week at the hands of The Judgment Day.

It remains to be seen how Rey Mysterio & Edge will overcome The Judgment Day in the coming weeks now that Dom has joined the opposition and they are down to two.

What are your thoughts on Rey Mysterio's son joining the dark side? Do you agree with Drew Gulak's comparison? Sound off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Dominik Mysterio on wearing a mask, RK-Bro, and WWE backstage issues with Rey Mysterio

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe