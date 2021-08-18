WWE Superstar compares famous CM Punk and AJ Lee segment to her top moment on NXT

Indi Hartwell has compared her marriage proposal segment on this week's NXT to a similar one between CM Punk and AJ Lee. Hartwell proposed to her on-screen partner, Dexter Lumis, on this week's edition of the black and gold brand.

AJ Lee was involved in a love triangle storyline with CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in 2012 and proposed to the Straight Edge Superstar. However, Punk rejected Lee's proposal. Both of them are happily married in real life.

In the most recent edition of NXT, Indi Hartwell proposed to fellow superstar Dexter Lumis following their victory over Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in a mixed tag team match. Much to her happiness, Lumis accepted her proposal and she quickly slipped a ring into his hand.

The two superstars embraced in the ring, much to the joy of the WWE Universe as well as WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, seated at the commentary desk.

Following the show, Hartwell uploaded the following image to Instagram, comparing her segment to the one between AJ Lee and CM Punk.

CM Punk is rumored to return on AEW Rampage: The First Dance

When it comes to CM Punk, there is always a lot of speculation and rumors about his in-ring return. It has been seven years since he last wrestled in the squared circle. Despite this, he remains one of the most talked-about names in the pro-wrestling industry.

The Straight Edge Superstar also plays to rumors of his return and constantly teases fans on social media. However, it looks like this time he is closer to a return than ever. Punk is widely expected to appear on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The company and CM Punk have dropped multiple hints on his return. Fans will definitely be hoping that he does make his long-awaited return to the squared circle.

