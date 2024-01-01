WWE Superstar confirmed for high-profile inter-promotional matchup

A major inter-promotional match featuring a WWE Superstar has been confirmed today.

WWE is on a hot streak at the moment as Royal Rumble 2024 approaches. Both CM Punk and Randy Orton returned last month at Survivor Series. Randy Orton will compete in a Triple Threat match on Friday's edition of SmackDown against LA Knight and AJ Styles. The winner of the Triple Threat match will go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

NXT star Charlie Dempsey, the son of the legendary William Regal, will be traveling to All Japan Pro Wrestling to battle Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima. The match is scheduled to take place on January 3 at AJPW MANIAx.

Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels took to social media today to comment on the match. He reposted AJPW's promotional graphic for the bout and hyped Charlie Dempsey's appearance at the event on January 3.

"@WWENXT is about supporting and developing our young Superstars while evolving along the way. Help me support #CharlieDempsey as he travels to@alljapan_pw for the Triple Crown Championship on January 3. I couldn’t ask for a better Superstar to represent #WWENXT. Good luck!!" he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Shawn Michaels claims two WWE NXT stars are WrestleMania main eventers

Shawn Michaels believes two NXT stars have the potential to main-event WrestleMania in the future.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview earlier this year, The Heartbreak Kid praised both Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker. He added that he doesn't think anyone would be surprised if the two stars wound up headlining a WrestleMania.

"Now this is about the generation of a Bron Breakker, Julius and Brutus Creed, Tiffany Stratton. We have a number of young men and women that are coming through NXT that are going to be huge, huge superstars on the main roster. I don't think anybody is gonna be surprised if they see Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes headlining a WrestleMania someday in the very near future," said Michaels. [7:47 – 8:12]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

William Regal exited All Elite Wrestling last year to return to the promotion. He reportedly could not appear on television in 2023 due to his conditional release from All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if William Regal makes an appearance on January 3 to watch his son compete.

Are you excited about Charlie Dempsey's match in AJPW? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.