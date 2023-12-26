Who is the WWE Superstar set to compete in a different promotion in 2024? Remarkable coincidence dissected

WWE is the biggest professional wrestling company in the world. The promotion has been the industry leader for decades now. Due to being number one, it doesn't frequently interact with other wrestling promotions, which has long been a criticism fans had.

That is scheduled to change in 2024. An NXT Superstar is expected to appear in All Japan Pro Wrestling soon. The talented Charlie Dempsey is set to challenge for the Triple Crown Championship and will battle Katsuhiko Nakajima.

Many fans see this as a changing of the guard in WWE, but it isn't entirely as new as some may believe. In fact, on an interesting note, it was almost one year to the day when Shinsuke Nakamura went to NOAH in Japan and competed against The Great Muta. While it isn't common, World Wrestling Entertainment stars visiting Japan isn't unheard of.

Expand Tweet

Still, there are a few exciting aspects regarding Dempsey's big appearance. First and foremost, he's scheduled for two AJPW shows. He will be in a tag team match with Yuma Anzai against LEONA and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami on December 31. This is days before the aforementioned bout.

Additionally, his father, wrestling legend William Regal, announced that Dempsey would perform in AJPW. The veteran has been working with World Wrestling Entertainment for months but has been unable to appear on television due to a release clause with AEW. Regal announcing the news was very exciting.

Another WWE NXT star will appear in a separate wrestling promotion

Charlie Dempsey won't be the only NXT star competing in another wrestling promotion in 2024. Another white and gold brand star will compete in Texas in January.

Former WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has been announced for an appearance at the Reality of Wrestling Slamuary event held in Texas City on January 13. This is the company's first show of the new year.

Perez's opponent will be the Interim Diamonds Champion Mia Friday. Just like Roxanne, Mia started wrestling at a young age and is only 18. She hopes to follow in the former NXT Women's Champion's footsteps by conquering the pro wrestling landscape.

Expand Tweet

With two stars already confirmed to compete in two different pro wrestling promotions in 2024, WWE, under Triple H's leadership, remains exciting. Could these appearances lead to continued relationships moving forward? For now, only time will tell.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here