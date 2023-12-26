WWE Superstar confirms his return, sends a rare message on social media after "existential depression" tweet

A WWE Superstar has taken to Twitter to send a rare social media message. The name in question is Sami Zayn, who also confirmed his return after being absent from TV.

Zayn's last match was back in early December when he lost to Drew McIntyre on Monday Night RAW. In November, he posted a tweet that read, 'Existential depression,' and received heartwarming support from the pro wrestling world.

The former Bloodline member has now confirmed his in-ring return. He will be in action at tonight's Madison Square Garden show and participate in the Holiday Tour.

"I WILL be performing on WWE’s Holiday Tour. 5 great cities in 5 nights to end 2023, the wildest year of my career. Tonight - MSG. New York City. Tomorrow - Boston. Dec 28 - Montreal. Dec 29 - Toronto. Dec 30 - Los Angeles. Crazy times. Lots of love. Thanks for letting me play x," wrote Zayn.

Eric Bischoff made a bold statement regarding WWE star Sami Zayn

According to wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff, Sami Zayn was intentionally "cooled off" by creative after his loss to Roman Reigns at the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

On the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff briefly discussed Zayn's loss in Montreal and noted how he had been absent from TV for a while.

"It's interesting, you know, and I couldn't help but smile when you said some fans think that WWE is intentionally cooling him off. I don't disagree, but not for the same reason. Wouldn't it be spectacular if, somehow, and I think Sami's [been] off TV for a while now, isn't he? Hasn't he been off TV for a couple [of] weeks? I think so. But I think it'd be really interesting to cool him off and almost allow the audience to forget about him until it's time to bring that Bloodline story back to the forefront again," he said.

After his exit from The Bloodline, Zayn unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. It remains to be seen when he will return to TV.

