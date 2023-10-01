WWE Superstar continues to mock John Cena despite having nothing to do with The Bloodline storyline

WWE Superstar John Cena is currently neck deep in a rivalry with The Bloodline. His former rival recently mocked him during a WWE SuperShow, unprovoked.

Austin Theory built a rivalry with John Cena heading into WrestleMania 39, with the United States Championship on the line. The 26-year-old was able to prove himself by defeating The Cenation Leader in the clash.

Theory later lost his United States Championship to Rey Mysterio on the August 11, 2023 episode of SmackDown. However, he hasn’t lost any steam ever since, and had an iconic face-off with The Rock on SmackDown in recent weeks.

The former United States Champion faced off against LA Knight at a WWE SuperShow at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Before the contest, Theory made his entrance and mocked John Cena by doing his signature “You Can’t See Me” hand gesture.

Theory later posted a video of the same on his Instagram story. You can check out the video below:

The rivalry between Austin Theory and John Cena did not help the former elevate his title reign. It looks like losing the title turned out to be a good decision, as he has been doing better work on the SmackDown brand ever since.

John Cena is currently facing off against The Bloodline while Austin Theory is rebuilding himself in a tag team in WWE

The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso took out AJ Styles on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. This helped them get a handicap match against John Cena at Fastlane, but the booking changed just a week later.

Cena was able to find an unlikely partner in the form of LA Knight. The former Million Dollar Champion helped Cena fend off The Bloodline members, before signing the contract for the match on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory has teamed up with Grayson Waller in recent months. The two arrogant WWE stars have been doing well as a tag team, and it looks like the creative team has a plan for them heading into Elimination Chamber in Australia next year.

Fans could see them get in the chase for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships soon, before they win it in front of Waller’s home crowd. It would be a good way to kick off Grayson Waller’s first championship run.

Do you want to see Austin Theory and The Cenation Leader go toe to toe again?