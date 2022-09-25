"All about the championships." - WWE Superstar on creative changes made by Triple H

WWE Superstar Ricochet has talked about backstage creative changes made by Triple H.

Ricochet began 2022 as WWE Intercontinental Champion but was dethroned by a recently-debuted Gunther. Following a feud with The Ring General, he took his talents back to NXT. He challenged Carmelo Hayes for the North American Title at NXT Worlds Collide. He was unsuccessful in the challenge due to interference from Trick Williams.

The One and Only seems excited for future creative plans in WWE. Speaking to NBC Sports Boston, the former NXT North American Champion talked about the importance of title belts and how he believes The Game will shift focus back to the prizes. He claims more focus on title belts will allow the fans to better understand the product:

“I think the presentation of championships have always been important to me. [From 1992-1999], it was all about the championships, you know what I mean? I think there will probably be more light on those, which will help viewers watch it a little better and understand [better]. It’s gonna be a great product that’s gonna be put out there, I think." said Ricochet. (H/T Fightful)

Triple H has brought 'new creative spirit' to WWE

Ricochet went into greater detail on WWE's new creative spark since the dawn of the Triple H era.

The One and Only mentioned that there were a lot of new creative ideas floating around in the company. Despite the number of backstage changes, Ricochet remains certain that WWE's spectacle will remain the same:

"Everyone’s in a new creative spirit and trying to think of new things, so it’s crazy to see everyone talk and think about new things. Maybe it’s just because everything is new and everything is changing, but I think the presentation is still gonna be WWE spectacle, this spectacular presentation," he added.

Ricochet last competed on the September 23rd edition of SmackDown in a dark match. He teamed up with Madcap Moss to defeat the Los Latharios team of Angel and Humberto.

What do you think of Ricochet's comments? Do you like the creative changes imposed by Triple H so far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far