WWE Superstar dedicates a message to Roman Reigns amid his absence

Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus after SummerSlam 2023. Amid his absence, WWE superstar and The Bloodline member Paul Heyman dedicated a message to The Tribal Chief.

Reigns is presently on the back of a successful title defense against Jey Uso, whom he defeated at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The closing moments of the match saw Jimmy Uso betray his brother and surprisingly assist The Bloodline leader.

Taking on to Twitter, Heyman acknowledged his Tribal Chief by taking a dig at John Elway. The special counsel dedicated a lengthy message to the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"John Elway was a legendary Quarterback. I mean, he was great, but he was no #TribalChief. That applies to a lot of wannabes who think they are in the league of the first 1,000+ day champion in how many decades? Thank you to the best steakhouse in Denver for their accommodations, the history of the namesake's contribution to the local community, and most of all, for Acknowledging YOUR Tribal Chief, even from afar!" wrote Heyman

Check out Heyman's tweet:

Dutch Mantell wants to witness The Rock face Roman Reigns in a dream match

The Rock recently revealed that there were talks of him facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, plans never came to fruition.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that WWE should make their best efforts to book a dream match between Rock and Reigns.

He said:

"Now the question is, what does he do? Book Rock and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Yeah, anybody would. You could take a deaf, blind man that's been dead two years, he'd still book it. What else are you gonna get bigger than that? Nothing. So, go with it. If they announced it right now, tomorrow it'd sell out before 3 o'clock in the morning."

Reigns is rumored to return in October. However, the opponent for his next title defense is yet to be confirmed or announced.

