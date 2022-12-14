WWE Superstar deletes Twitter after posting picture with Austin Theory

WWE Superstar Mia Yim has deleted her Twitter account after posting a picture with United States Champion Austin Theory.

Mia posted a photo earlier today in the arms of the United States Champion. It was a harmless photo between the two friends, but some Twitter users felt otherwise.

The Twitterverse was in uproar when Yim dared to be photographed with another male in a manner that some deemed inappropriate while she is currently married to AEW star Keith Lee. The over-the-top reaction has prompted yet another public figure to exit the platform due to the mob mentality that has infected some fans in the wrestling community.

Tiff 🌸 @womenstitless The fact how people made Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter over the picture with Austin Theory is ridiculous. Do people seriously think that just because she's married she's not allowed to take photos with her friends that are men? The fact how people made Mia Yim deactivated her Twitter over the picture with Austin Theory is ridiculous. Do people seriously think that just because she's married she's not allowed to take photos with her friends that are men? https://t.co/hfx05ZNt5Q

Mia Yim has a connection with popular WWE Superstar

Mia Yim returned to the company earlier this year and aligned with The OC. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles were looking for a solution to their "Rhea Ripley problem" in their feud with Judgment Day and Yim was their answer.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Mia disclosed that she has a connection with Bianca Belair because of how The EST has treated her. Yim went as far as to say that Belair is like a sister to her:

"She is a sister to me. Ever since I came into NXT and not knowing anyone, Bianca was one of the few that I didn't know, but she welcomed me in like we've known each other forever... She's always just been that sister role. We're so close in age and just having deep conversations of our upbringing and our background and things like that it's been a connection since I met her." (From 20:19 to 20:56)

The rivalry between The OC and Judgment Day appears to be over. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Mia Yim on WWE RAW.

